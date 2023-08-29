Is Now The Time To Put Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Ecora Resources Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Shareholders will be happy to know that Ecora Resources' EPS has grown 20% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Ecora Resources shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 65% to 83%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Ecora Resources Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

It's good to see Ecora Resources insiders walking the walk, by spending US$326k on shares in just twelve months. This, combined with the lack of sales from insiders, should be a great signal for shareholders in what's to come. It is also worth noting that it was CEO & Executive Director Marc Lafleche who made the biggest single purchase, worth UK£60k, paying UK£1.51 per share.

Recent insider purchases of Ecora Resources stock is not the only way management has kept the interests of the general public shareholders in mind. Specifically, the CEO is paid quite reasonably for a company of this size. For companies with market capitalisations between US$200m and US$800m, like Ecora Resources, the median CEO pay is around US$1.0m.

Ecora Resources' CEO took home a total compensation package worth US$752k in the year leading up to December 2022. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Is Ecora Resources Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that Ecora Resources has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. To add to the positives, Ecora Resources has recorded instances of insider buying and a modest executive pay to boot. On balance the message seems to be that this stock is worth looking at, at least for a while. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Ecora Resources you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

