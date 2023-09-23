Is Now The Time To Put EVZ (ASX:EVZ) On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like EVZ (ASX:EVZ), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Check out our latest analysis for EVZ

How Quickly Is EVZ Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Shareholders will be happy to know that EVZ's EPS has grown 17% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. EVZ maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 65% to AU$111m. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

EVZ isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of AU$18m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are EVZ Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Story continues

EVZ top brass are certainly in sync, not having sold any shares, over the last year. But the real excitement comes from the AU$103k that Independent Non-Executive Chairman Graham Burns spent buying shares (at an average price of about AU$0.15). Strong buying like that could be a sign of opportunity.

Should You Add EVZ To Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, EVZ's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Not only is that growth rate rather juicy, but the insider buying adds fuel to the fire. In essence, your time will not be wasted checking out EVZ in more detail. We should say that we've discovered 1 warning sign for EVZ that you should be aware of before investing here.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of EVZ, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.