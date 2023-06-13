Is Now The Time To Put Fab-Form Industries (CVE:FBF) On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Fab-Form Industries (CVE:FBF). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Fab-Form Industries Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Recognition must be given to the that Fab-Form Industries has grown EPS by 44% per year, over the last three years. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. EBIT margins for Fab-Form Industries remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 18% to CA$5.7m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since Fab-Form Industries is no giant, with a market capitalisation of CA$17m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Fab-Form Industries Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So as you can imagine, the fact that Fab-Form Industries insiders own a significant number of shares certainly is appealing. Owning 37% of the company, insiders have plenty riding on the performance of the the share price. Shareholders and speculators should be reassured by this kind of alignment, as it suggests the business will be run for the benefit of shareholders. Although, with Fab-Form Industries being valued at CA$17m, this is a small company we're talking about. So despite a large proportional holding, insiders only have CA$6.2m worth of stock. That's not a huge stake in absolute terms, but it should help keep insiders aligned with other shareholders.

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. For companies with market capitalisations under CA$267m, like Fab-Form Industries, the median CEO pay is around CA$241k.

The CEO of Fab-Form Industries only received CA$88k in total compensation for the year ending December 2022. That looks like a modest pay packet, and may hint at a certain respect for the interests of shareholders. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does Fab-Form Industries Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Fab-Form Industries' earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. The sweetener is that insiders have a mountain of stock, and the CEO remuneration is quite reasonable. The strong EPS improvement suggests the businesses is humming along. Fab-Form Industries certainly ticks a few boxes, so we think it's probably well worth further consideration. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Fab-Form Industries has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

