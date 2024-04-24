Is Now The Time To Put Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) On Your Watchlist?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Fiera Capital's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Over the last three years, Fiera Capital has grown EPS by 12% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Not all of Fiera Capital's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. Despite the relatively flat revenue figures, shareholders will be pleased to see EBIT margins have grown from 17% to 20% in the last 12 months. That's something to smile about.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Fiera Capital Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. So it is good to see that Fiera Capital insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at CA$19m. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Even though that's only about 2.3% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Does Fiera Capital Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One positive for Fiera Capital is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. To add an extra spark to the fire, significant insider ownership in the company is another highlight. The combination definitely favoured by investors so consider keeping the company on a watchlist. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 4 warning signs for Fiera Capital (2 are a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

