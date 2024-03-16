Is Now The Time To Put Fletcher King (LON:FLK) On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Fletcher King (LON:FLK). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Fletcher King Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years Fletcher King's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Fletcher King's EPS skyrocketed from UK£0.017 to UK£0.024, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a commendable gain of 42%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Fletcher King shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 0.3% to 4.7%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

AIM:FLK Earnings and Revenue History March 16th 2024

Since Fletcher King is no giant, with a market capitalisation of UK£3.6m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Fletcher King Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

As a general rule, it's worth considering how much the CEO is paid, since unreasonably high rates could be considered against the interests of shareholders. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Fletcher King, with market caps under UK£157m is around UK£271k.

The Fletcher King CEO received UK£195k in compensation for the year ending April 2023. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Is Fletcher King Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that Fletcher King has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. With swiftly growing earnings, the best days may still be to come, and the modest CEO pay suggests the company is careful with cash. Based on these factors, this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist, or even a little further research. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Fletcher King (1 can't be ignored!) that you need to be mindful of.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a tailored list of British companies which have demonstrated growth backed by recent insider purchases.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

