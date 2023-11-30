Is Now The Time To Put FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Quickly Is FONAR Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. We can see that in the last three years FONAR grew its EPS by 16% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. On the one hand, FONAR's EBIT margins fell over the last year, but on the other hand, revenue grew. So it seems the future may hold further growth, especially if EBIT margins can remain steady.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

FONAR isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of US$129m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are FONAR Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Prior to investment, it's always a good idea to check that the management team is paid reasonably. Pay levels around or below the median, can be a sign that shareholder interests are well considered. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to FONAR, with market caps under US$200m is around US$749k.

The CEO of FONAR only received US$153k in total compensation for the year ending June 2023. First impressions seem to indicate a compensation policy that is favourable to shareholders. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add FONAR To Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of FONAR is that it is growing profits. Not only that, but the CEO is paid quite reasonably, which should prompt investors to feel more trusting of the board of directors. So based on its merits, the stock deserves further research, if not an addition to your watchlist. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 1 warning sign for FONAR that you should be aware of.

