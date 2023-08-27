Is Now The Time To Put Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Foxtons Group with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Foxtons Group's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Foxtons Group has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Outstandingly, Foxtons Group's EPS shot from UK£0.016 to UK£0.036, over the last year. It's not often a company can achieve year-on-year growth of 119%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The music to the ears of Foxtons Group shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 6.4% to 11% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Foxtons Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

We note that Foxtons Group insiders spent UK£157k on stock, over the last year; in contrast, we didn't see any selling. That paints the company in a nice light, as it signals that its leaders are feeling confident in where the company is heading. It is also worth noting that it was Independent Chairman Nigel Sutherland Rich who made the biggest single purchase, worth UK£107k, paying UK£0.43 per share.

Should You Add Foxtons Group To Your Watchlist?

Foxtons Group's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. Most growth-seeking investors will find it hard to ignore that sort of explosive EPS growth. And indeed, it could be a sign that the business is at an inflection point. If this is the case, then keeping a watch over Foxtons Group could be in your best interest. It is worth noting though that we have found 1 warning sign for Foxtons Group that you need to take into consideration.

