Is Now The Time To Put Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Foxtons Group's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Foxtons Group has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Outstandingly, Foxtons Group's EPS shot from UK£0.016 to UK£0.036, over the last year. Year on year growth of 119% is certainly a sight to behold.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The music to the ears of Foxtons Group shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 6.4% to 11% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. That's great to see, on both counts.

Are Foxtons Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Shareholders in Foxtons Group will be more than happy to see insiders committing themselves to the company, spending UK£169k on shares in just twelve months. When you contrast that with the complete lack of sales, it's easy for shareholders to be brimming with joyful expectancy. We also note that it was the Independent Chairman, Nigel Sutherland Rich, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying UK£107k for shares at about UK£0.43 each.

Is Foxtons Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Foxtons Group's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. Growth investors should find it difficult to look past that strong EPS move. And in fact, it could well signal a fundamental shift in the business economics. If this is the case, then keeping a watch over Foxtons Group could be in your best interest. While we've looked at the quality of the earnings, we haven't yet done any work to value the stock. So if you like to buy cheap, you may want to check if Foxtons Group is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

