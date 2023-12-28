Is Now The Time To Put Gamuda Berhad (KLSE:GAMUDA) On Your Watchlist?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Gamuda Berhad (KLSE:GAMUDA), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Gamuda Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is Gamuda Berhad Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Recognition must be given to the that Gamuda Berhad has grown EPS by 44% per year, over the last three years. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Gamuda Berhad maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 76% to RM9.7b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

KLSE:GAMUDA Earnings and Revenue History December 28th 2023

Are Gamuda Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that Gamuda Berhad insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth RM1.3b. This suggests that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Should You Add Gamuda Berhad To Your Watchlist?

Gamuda Berhad's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So at the surface level, Gamuda Berhad is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. Even so, be aware that Gamuda Berhad is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

