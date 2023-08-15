Is Now The Time To Put GEA Group (ETR:G1A) On Your Watchlist?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like GEA Group (ETR:G1A). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide GEA Group with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is GEA Group Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

GEA Group has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. It's good to see that GEA Group's EPS has grown from €1.79 to €2.20 over twelve months. There's little doubt shareholders would be happy with that 23% gain.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. GEA Group maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 11% to €5.3b. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for GEA Group's future EPS 100% free.

Are GEA Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of GEA Group, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth €417m. Holders should find this level of insider commitment quite encouraging, since it would ensure that the leaders of the company would also experience their success, or failure, with the stock.

Does GEA Group Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, GEA Group is a growing business, which is encouraging. To add an extra spark to the fire, significant insider ownership in the company is another highlight. That combination is very appealing. So yes, we do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. Even so, be aware that GEA Group is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

