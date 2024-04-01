Is Now The Time To Put Genuit Group (LON:GEN) On Your Watchlist?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Genuit Group (LON:GEN). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Quickly Is Genuit Group Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Impressively, Genuit Group has grown EPS by 22% per year, compound, in the last three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Genuit Group's EBIT margins are flat but, worryingly, its revenue is actually down. While this may raise concerns, investors should investigate the reasoning behind this.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Genuit Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Not only did Genuit Group insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent UK£91k buying it. That paints the company in a nice light, as it signals that its leaders are feeling confident in where the company is heading. We also note that it was the Independent Non Executive Chair, Kevin Boyd, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying UK£50k for shares at about UK£4.19 each.

It's reassuring that Genuit Group insiders are buying the stock, but that's not the only reason to think management are fair to shareholders. Specifically, the CEO is paid quite reasonably for a company of this size. For companies with market capitalisations between UK£792m and UK£2.5b, like Genuit Group, the median CEO pay is around UK£1.7m.

Genuit Group's CEO took home a total compensation package of UK£760k in the year prior to December 2022. That's clearly well below average, so at a glance that arrangement seems generous to shareholders and points to a modest remuneration culture. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is Genuit Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that Genuit Group has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. To add to the positives, Genuit Group has recorded instances of insider buying and a modest executive pay to boot. On balance the message seems to be that this stock is worth looking at, at least for a while. Even so, be aware that Genuit Group is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

