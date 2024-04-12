Is Now The Time To Put Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) On Your Watchlist?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Golden Entertainment with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Golden Entertainment Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Strong earnings per share (EPS) results are an indicator of a company achieving solid profits, which investors look upon favourably and so the share price tends to reflect great EPS performance. Which is why EPS growth is looked upon so favourably. Commendations have to be given in seeing that Golden Entertainment grew its EPS from US$2.87 to US$8.83, in one short year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Not all of Golden Entertainment's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. The previous 12 months are something that Golden Entertainment will want to put behind them after seeing a drop in EBIT margin and revenue for the period. Shareholders will be hoping for a change in fortunes if they're looking for profit growth.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Golden Entertainment Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Golden Entertainment followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. Holding US$75m worth of stock in the company is no laughing matter and insiders will be committed in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. This should keep them focused on creating long term value for shareholders.

Should You Add Golden Entertainment To Your Watchlist?

Golden Entertainment's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So at the surface level, Golden Entertainment is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 5 warning signs for Golden Entertainment you should be aware of, and 3 of them are a bit concerning.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

