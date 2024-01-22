Is Now The Time To Put GUD Holdings (ASX:GUD) On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like GUD Holdings (ASX:GUD). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

GUD Holdings' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. GUD Holdings managed to grow EPS by 12% per year, over three years. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note GUD Holdings achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 25% to AU$1.0b. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

ASX:GUD Earnings and Revenue History January 22nd 2024

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for GUD Holdings.

Are GUD Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Not only did GUD Holdings insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent AU$143k buying it. This is a good look for the company as it paints an optimistic picture for the future.

Is GUD Holdings Worth Keeping An Eye On?

As previously touched on, GUD Holdings is a growing business, which is encouraging. Not every business can grow its EPS, but GUD Holdings certainly can. The real kicker is that insiders have been accumulating, suggesting that those who understand the company best see some potential. We should say that we've discovered 2 warning signs for GUD Holdings that you should be aware of before investing here.

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, GUD Holdings isn't the only one. You can see a a curated list of Australian companies which have exhibited consistent growth accompanied by recent insider buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

