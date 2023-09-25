Is Now The Time To Put Hallenstein Glasson Holdings (NZSE:HLG) On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Hallenstein Glasson Holdings (NZSE:HLG). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Quickly Is Hallenstein Glasson Holdings Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Hallenstein Glasson Holdings managed to grow EPS by 6.8% per year, over three years. This may not be setting the world alight, but it does show that EPS is on the upwards trend.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Hallenstein Glasson Holdings maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 19% to NZ$404m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Since Hallenstein Glasson Holdings is no giant, with a market capitalisation of NZ$345m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Hallenstein Glasson Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Hallenstein Glasson Holdings followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at NZ$75m. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. That amounts to 22% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. For companies with market capitalisations between NZ$167m and NZ$670m, like Hallenstein Glasson Holdings, the median CEO pay is around NZ$1.0m.

Hallenstein Glasson Holdings offered total compensation worth NZ$648k to its CEO in the year to August 2022. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add Hallenstein Glasson Holdings To Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, Hallenstein Glasson Holdings is a growing business, which is encouraging. The fact that EPS is growing is a genuine positive for Hallenstein Glasson Holdings, but the pleasant picture gets better than that. With company insiders aligning themselves considerably with the company's success and modest CEO compensation, there's no arguments that this is a stock worth looking into. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 1 warning sign for Hallenstein Glasson Holdings that you should be aware of.

Although Hallenstein Glasson Holdings certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.