Is Now The Time To Put Harbour-Link Group Berhad (KLSE:HARBOUR) On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Harbour-Link Group Berhad (KLSE:HARBOUR), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Harbour-Link Group Berhad Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years Harbour-Link Group Berhad's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. In impressive fashion, Harbour-Link Group Berhad's EPS grew from RM0.27 to RM0.48, over the previous 12 months. Year on year growth of 75% is certainly a sight to behold. The best case scenario? That the business has hit a true inflection point.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Harbour-Link Group Berhad maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 45% to RM1.1b. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Since Harbour-Link Group Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM446m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Harbour-Link Group Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Harbour-Link Group Berhad shares worth a considerable sum. Indeed, they hold RM108m worth of its stock. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Those holdings account for over 24% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Is Harbour-Link Group Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Harbour-Link Group Berhad's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching Harbour-Link Group Berhad very closely. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 2 warning signs for Harbour-Link Group Berhad that you should be aware of.

