Is Now The Time To Put High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is High Liner Foods Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, High Liner Foods has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. High Liner Foods' EPS shot up from US$1.15 to US$1.62; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a fantastic gain of 40%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. EBIT margins for High Liner Foods remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 19% to US$1.1b. That's a real positive.

Are High Liner Foods Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

High Liner Foods insiders both bought and sold shares over the last twelve months, but they did end up spending US$55k more on stock than they received from selling it. When you weigh that up, it is a mild positive, indicating increased alignment between shareholders and management. It is also worth noting that it was Independent Proposed Director Scott Brison who made the biggest single purchase, worth CA$53k, paying CA$15.05 per share.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for High Liner Foods is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$17m. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Even though that's only about 3.7% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Does High Liner Foods Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into High Liner Foods' strong EPS growth. Furthermore, company insiders have been adding to their significant stake in the company. Astute investors will want to keep this stock on watch. We should say that we've discovered 2 warning signs for High Liner Foods (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, High Liner Foods isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

