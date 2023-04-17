Is Now The Time To Put Hong Leong Financial Group Berhad (KLSE:HLFG) On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Hong Leong Financial Group Berhad (KLSE:HLFG), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Hong Leong Financial Group Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is Hong Leong Financial Group Berhad Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Hong Leong Financial Group Berhad managed to grow EPS by 12% per year, over three years. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Our analysis has highlighted that Hong Leong Financial Group Berhad's revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. EBIT margins for Hong Leong Financial Group Berhad remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 9.6% to RM6.4b. That's encouraging news for the company!

Are Hong Leong Financial Group Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Hong Leong Financial Group Berhad followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. With a whopping RM387m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. This would indicate that the goals of shareholders and management are one and the same.

Should You Add Hong Leong Financial Group Berhad To Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, Hong Leong Financial Group Berhad is a growing business, which is encouraging. To add an extra spark to the fire, significant insider ownership in the company is another highlight. These two factors are a huge highlight for the company which should be a strong contender your watchlists. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Hong Leong Financial Group Berhad that you need to be mindful of.

