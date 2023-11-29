Is Now The Time To Put IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) On Your Watchlist?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide IDEXX Laboratories with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is IDEXX Laboratories Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Impressively, IDEXX Laboratories has grown EPS by 19% per year, compound, in the last three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The good news is that IDEXX Laboratories is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 4.0 percentage points to 30%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of IDEXX Laboratories' future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are IDEXX Laboratories Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$40b company like IDEXX Laboratories. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$374m. This comes in at 0.9% of shares in the company, which is a fair amount of a business of this size. So despite their percentage holding being low, company management still have plenty of reasons to deliver the best outcomes for investors.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to IDEXX Laboratories, with market caps over US$8.0b, is around US$12m.

IDEXX Laboratories' CEO took home a total compensation package worth US$9.8m in the year leading up to December 2022. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is IDEXX Laboratories Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into IDEXX Laboratories' strong EPS growth. If you still have your doubts, remember too that company insiders have a considerable investment aligning themselves with the shareholders and CEO pay is quite modest compared to similarly sized companiess. Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to investing but it definitely makes IDEXX Laboratories look rather interesting indeed. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for IDEXX Laboratories you should know about.

