Is Now The Time To Put Impellam Group (LON:IPEL) On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Impellam Group (LON:IPEL), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Impellam Group's Improving Profits

Investors and investment funds chase profits, and that means share prices tend rise with positive earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So for many budding investors, improving EPS is considered a good sign. Commendations have to be given in seeing that Impellam Group grew its EPS from UK£0.047 to UK£0.35, in one short year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company. This could point to the business hitting a point of inflection.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. EBIT margins for Impellam Group remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 39% to UK£2.0b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

While profitability drives the upside, prudent investors always check the balance sheet, too.

Are Impellam Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So we're pleased to report that Impellam Group insiders own a meaningful share of the business. Indeed, with a collective holding of 82%, company insiders are in control and have plenty of capital behind the venture. This should be seen as a good thing, as it means insiders have a personal interest in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. This insider holding amounts to This is an incredible endorsement from them.

Should You Add Impellam Group To Your Watchlist?

Impellam Group's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching Impellam Group very closely. We should say that we've discovered 2 warning signs for Impellam Group (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

