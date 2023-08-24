Is Now The Time To Put InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is InterContinental Hotels Group Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

InterContinental Hotels Group has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. InterContinental Hotels Group's EPS shot up from US$2.37 to US$3.71; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a commendable gain of 57%.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. InterContinental Hotels Group maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 24% to US$3.4b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are InterContinental Hotels Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of InterContinental Hotels Group, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Indeed, they hold US$26m worth of its stock. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Even though that's only about 0.3% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like InterContinental Hotels Group, with market caps over US$8.0b, is about US$5.2m.

InterContinental Hotels Group's CEO took home a total compensation package worth US$3.9m in the year leading up to December 2022. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add InterContinental Hotels Group To Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, InterContinental Hotels Group's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. If that's not enough, consider also that the CEO pay is quite reasonable, and insiders are well-invested alongside other shareholders. The overarching message here is that InterContinental Hotels Group has underlying strengths that make it worth a look at. Still, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with InterContinental Hotels Group.

