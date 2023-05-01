Is Now The Time To Put Japan Foods Holding (Catalist:5OI) On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Japan Foods Holding (Catalist:5OI). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Quickly Is Japan Foods Holding Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Shareholders will be happy to know that Japan Foods Holding's EPS has grown 30% each year, compound, over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Japan Foods Holding shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from -6.2% to 7.1%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Japan Foods Holding isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of S$77m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Japan Foods Holding Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Seeing insiders owning a large portion of the shares on issue is often a good sign. Their incentives will be aligned with the investors and there's less of a probability in a sudden sell-off that would impact the share price. So those who are interested in Japan Foods Holding will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. In fact, they own 79% of the company, so they will share in the same delights and challenges experienced by the ordinary shareholders. This should be seen as a good thing, as it means insiders have a personal interest in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. With that sort of holding, insiders have about S$61m riding on the stock, at current prices. That should be more than enough to keep them focussed on creating shareholder value!

Is Japan Foods Holding Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Japan Foods Holding's strong EPS growth. With EPS growth rates like that, it's hardly surprising to see company higher-ups place confidence in the company through continuing to hold a significant investment. On the balance of its merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders who are aligned with the shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. We should say that we've discovered 4 warning signs for Japan Foods Holding (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

