Is Now The Time To Put Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Kanzhun with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Check out our latest analysis for Kanzhun

How Fast Is Kanzhun Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years Kanzhun's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Kanzhun has grown its trailing twelve month EPS from CN¥1.21 to CN¥1.32, in the last year. That amounts to a small improvement of 8.8%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. While Kanzhun did well to grow revenue over the last year, EBIT margins were dampened at the same time. If EBIT margins are able to stay balanced and this revenue growth continues, then we should see brighter days ahead.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of Kanzhun's forecast profits?

Are Kanzhun Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of Kanzhun, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth CN¥1.5b. That equates to 16% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. Looking very optimistic for investors.

Does Kanzhun Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One positive for Kanzhun is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. For those who are looking for a little more than this, the high level of insider ownership enhances our enthusiasm for this growth. The combination definitely favoured by investors so consider keeping the company on a watchlist. We should say that we've discovered 1 warning sign for Kanzhun that you should be aware of before investing here.

Story continues

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a tailored list of companies which have demonstrated growth backed by recent insider purchases.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.