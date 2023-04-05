Is Now The Time To Put Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:KSENG) On Your Watchlist?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:KSENG). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

See our latest analysis for Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad

How Quickly Is Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Shareholders will be happy to know that Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad's EPS has grown 32% each year, compound, over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 40% to RM1.8b. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM1.3b. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Story continues

Are Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So as you can imagine, the fact that Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad insiders own a significant number of shares certainly is appealing. Owning 36% of the company, insiders have plenty riding on the performance of the the share price. Those who are comforted by solid insider ownership like this should be happy, as it implies that those running the business are genuinely motivated to create shareholder value. With that sort of holding, insiders have about RM459m riding on the stock, at current prices. That's nothing to sneeze at!

Does Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad's continuing strength. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here