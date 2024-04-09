Is Now The Time To Put Kinetik Holdings (NYSE:KNTK) On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Kinetik Holdings (NYSE:KNTK), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Kinetik Holdings Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Even when EPS earnings per share (EPS) growth is unexceptional, company value can be created if this rate is sustained each year. So EPS growth can certainly encourage an investor to take note of a stock. It is awe-striking that Kinetik Holdings' EPS went from US$1.47 to US$4.56 in just one year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Kinetik Holdings maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 3.5% to US$1.3b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Kinetik Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

The US$1.5m worth of shares that insiders sold during the last 12 months pales in comparison to the US$2.8m they spent on acquiring shares in the company. We find this encouraging because it suggests they are optimistic about Kinetik Holdings'future. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Kevin McCarthy for US$1m worth of shares, at about US$31.50 per share.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Kinetik Holdings insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$212m. This suggests that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Shareholders have more to smile about than just insiders adding more shares to their already sizeable holdings. The cherry on top is that the CEO, Jamie Welch is paid comparatively modestly to CEOs at similar sized companies. For companies with market capitalisations between US$4.0b and US$12b, like Kinetik Holdings, the median CEO pay is around US$8.0m.

Kinetik Holdings' CEO took home a total compensation package of US$1.3m in the year prior to December 2022. That looks like a modest pay packet, and may hint at a certain respect for the interests of shareholders. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Is Kinetik Holdings Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Kinetik Holdings' earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. Just as heartening; insiders both own and are buying more stock. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Kinetik Holdings deserves timely attention. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 4 warning signs for Kinetik Holdings (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you need to be mindful of.

