Is Now The Time To Put KTMG (Catalist:XCF) On Your Watchlist?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like KTMG (Catalist:XCF). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

KTMG's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, KTMG has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. KTMG's EPS skyrocketed from S$0.012 to S$0.02, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a fantastic gain of 64%.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. While we note KTMG achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 8.6% to S$106m. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since KTMG is no giant, with a market capitalisation of S$33m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are KTMG Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So as you can imagine, the fact that KTMG insiders own a significant number of shares certainly is appealing. In fact, they own 85% of the company, so they will share in the same delights and challenges experienced by the ordinary shareholders. This should be seen as a good thing, as it means insiders have a personal interest in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. With that sort of holding, insiders have about S$28m riding on the stock, at current prices. That should be more than enough to keep them focussed on creating shareholder value!

Does KTMG Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, KTMG's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in KTMG's continuing strength. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. Still, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with KTMG (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored).

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

