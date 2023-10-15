Is Now The Time To Put Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Lindsay (NYSE:LNN). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Quickly Is Lindsay Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Lindsay's shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 40%. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Unfortunately, Lindsay's revenue dropped 5.0% last year, but the silver lining is that EBIT margins improved from 10% to 15%. That's not a good look.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Lindsay Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

The good news for Lindsay shareholders is that no insiders reported selling shares in the last year. So it's definitely nice that Independent Director Pablo Si bought US$14k worth of shares at an average price of around US$130. Decent buying like this could be a sign for shareholders here; management sees the company as undervalued.

It's reassuring that Lindsay insiders are buying the stock, but that's not the only reason to think management are fair to shareholders. Specifically, the CEO is paid quite reasonably for a company of this size. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Lindsay with market caps between US$1.0b and US$3.2b is about US$5.2m.

Lindsay's CEO took home a total compensation package worth US$3.6m in the year leading up to August 2022. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does Lindsay Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Lindsay's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. Not to mention the company's insiders have been adding to their portfolios and the CEO's remuneration policy looks to have had shareholders in mind seeing as it's quite modest for the company size. It could be that Lindsay is at an inflection point, given the EPS growth. If so, then its potential for further gains probably merit a spot on your watchlist. Once you've identified a business you like, the next step is to consider what you think it's worth. And right now is your chance to view our exclusive discounted cashflow valuation of Lindsay. You might benefit from giving it a glance today.

