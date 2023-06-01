Is Now The Time To Put Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Manulife Financial with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Manulife Financial's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. It certainly is nice to see that Manulife Financial has managed to grow EPS by 31% per year over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Our analysis has highlighted that Manulife Financial's revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue last year, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. Manulife Financial's EBIT margins have actually improved by 64.2 percentage points in the last year, to reach 74%, but, on the flip side, revenue was down 72%. That's not a good look.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Manulife Financial Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

While there was some insider selling, that pales in comparison to the CA$2.7m that the Independent Chairman of the Board, Donald Lindsay spent acquiring shares. The average price of which was CA$26.81 per share. Big purchases like that are well worth noting, especially for those who like to follow the insider money.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Manulife Financial bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Indeed, they hold CA$35m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. While their ownership only accounts for 0.07%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

Should You Add Manulife Financial To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Manulife Financial has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. On top of that, insiders own a significant piece of the pie when it comes to the company's stock, and one has been buying more. Astute investors will want to keep this stock on watch. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Manulife Financial that you need to be mindful of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

