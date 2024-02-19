Is Now The Time To Put Mastercard (NYSE:MA) On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Mastercard (NYSE:MA). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Mastercard's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Impressively, Mastercard has grown EPS by 23% per year, compound, in the last three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. EBIT margins for Mastercard remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 13% to US$25b. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for Mastercard's future EPS 100% free.

Are Mastercard Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

The first bit of good news is that no Mastercard insiders reported share sales in the last twelve months. But the really good news is that Independent Director Richard Davis spent US$391k buying stock, at an average price of around US$391. Big buys like that may signal an opportunity; actions speak louder than words.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Mastercard bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$193m. We note that this amounts to 0.04% of the company, which may be small owing to the sheer size of Mastercard but it's still worth mentioning. This still shows shareholders there is a degree of alignment between management and themselves.

Is Mastercard Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that Mastercard has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. On top of that, insiders own a significant piece of the pie when it comes to the company's stock, and one has been buying more. So it's fair to say that this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Mastercard you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

