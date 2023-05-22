Is Now The Time To Put Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Matador Resources' Improving Profits

Matador Resources has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Matador Resources' EPS shot up from US$6.24 to US$9.82; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a fantastic gain of 57%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The good news is that Matador Resources is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 9.4 percentage points to 59%, over the last year. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

You don't drive with your eyes on the rear-view mirror, so you might be more interested in this free report showing analyst forecasts for Matador Resources' future profits.

Are Matador Resources Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

It's good to see Matador Resources insiders walking the walk, by spending US$591k on shares in just twelve months. And when you consider that there was no insider selling, you can understand why shareholders might believe that there are brighter days ahead. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Lead Independent Director Timothy Parker for US$196k worth of shares, at about US$43.52 per share.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Matador Resources is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$323m. Investors will appreciate management having this amount of skin in the game as it shows their commitment to the company's future.

Does Matador Resources Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Matador Resources has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Not only that, but we can see that insiders both own a lot of, and are buying more shares in the company. These things considered, this is one stock worth watching. One of Buffett's considerations when discussing businesses is if they are capital light or capital intensive. Generally, a company with a high return on equity is capital light, and can thus fund growth more easily. So you might want to check this graph comparing Matador Resources' ROE with industry peers (and the market at large).

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

