Is Now The Time To Put Mears Group (LON:MER) On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Mears Group (LON:MER). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Mears Group with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Mears Group's Improving Profits

Mears Group has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Mears Group's EPS shot up from UK£0.20 to UK£0.28; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a impressive gain of 39%.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. EBIT margins for Mears Group remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 8.8% to UK£1.0b. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

While we live in the present moment, there's little doubt that the future matters most in the investment decision process. So why not check this interactive chart depicting future EPS estimates, for Mears Group?

Are Mears Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

With strong conviction, Mears Group insiders have stood united by refusing to sell shares over the last year. But more importantly, Independent Chairman Jim Clarke spent UK£83k acquiring shares, doing so at an average price of UK£2.76. Strong buying like that could be a sign of opportunity.

Should You Add Mears Group To Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Mears Group's strong EPS growth. The growth rate should be enticing enough to consider researching the company, and the insider buying is a great added bonus. In essence, your time will not be wasted checking out Mears Group in more detail. Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Mears Group (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that we have uncovered.

