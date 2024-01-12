Is Now The Time To Put MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) On Your Watchlist?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is MGE Energy Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Over the last three years, MGE Energy has grown EPS by 7.4% per year. This may not be setting the world alight, but it does show that EPS is on the upwards trend.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. MGE Energy maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 4.1% to US$701m. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of MGE Energy's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are MGE Energy Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

We note that MGE Energy insiders spent US$146k on stock, over the last year; in contrast, we didn't see any selling. That's nice to see, because it suggests insiders are optimistic. It is also worth noting that it was Independent Director James Berbee who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$80k, paying US$70.19 per share.

It's reassuring that MGE Energy insiders are buying the stock, but that's not the only reason to think management are fair to shareholders. Namely, MGE Energy has a very reasonable level of CEO pay. For companies with market capitalisations between US$2.0b and US$6.4b, like MGE Energy, the median CEO pay is around US$6.3m.

The MGE Energy CEO received total compensation of just US$1.7m in the year to December 2022. First impressions seem to indicate a compensation policy that is favourable to shareholders. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does MGE Energy Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of MGE Energy is that it is growing profits. And there's more to love too, with modest CEO remuneration and insider buying interest continuing the positives for the company. If these factors aren't enough to secure MGE Energy a spot on the watchlist, then it certainly warrants a closer look at the very least. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for MGE Energy you should know about.

