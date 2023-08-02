Is Now The Time To Put Michael Hill International (ASX:MHJ) On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Michael Hill International (ASX:MHJ). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Michael Hill International with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

View our latest analysis for Michael Hill International

How Quickly Is Michael Hill International Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. It certainly is nice to see that Michael Hill International has managed to grow EPS by 35% per year over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. While we note Michael Hill International achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 12% to AU$631m. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Story continues

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Michael Hill International's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Michael Hill International Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Michael Hill International shares worth a considerable sum. To be specific, they have AU$26m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. As a percentage, this totals to 7.6% of the shares on issue for the business, an appreciable amount considering the market cap.

Is Michael Hill International Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors, Michael Hill International's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in Michael Hill International's continuing strength. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Michael Hill International has 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

Although Michael Hill International certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.