Is Now The Time To Put Mikron Holding (VTX:MIKN) On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Mikron Holding (VTX:MIKN). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Mikron Holding Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Mikron Holding has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Mikron Holding boosted its trailing twelve month EPS from CHF1.47 to CHF1.74, in the last year. This amounts to a 19% gain; a figure that shareholders will be pleased to see.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Mikron Holding maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 20% to CHF370m. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

While it's always good to see growing profits, you should always remember that a weak balance sheet could come back to bite. So check Mikron Holding's balance sheet strength, before getting too excited.

Are Mikron Holding Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Mikron Holding shares worth a considerable sum. Indeed, they hold CHF45m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Those holdings account for over 14% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Is Mikron Holding Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One important encouraging feature of Mikron Holding is that it is growing profits. For those who are looking for a little more than this, the high level of insider ownership enhances our enthusiasm for this growth. The combination definitely favoured by investors so consider keeping the company on a watchlist. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Mikron Holding has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

