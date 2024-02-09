Is Now The Time To Put Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Quickly Is Mondelez International Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Over the last three years, Mondelez International has grown EPS by 14% per year. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. EBIT margins for Mondelez International remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 14% to US$36b. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Mondelez International.

Are Mondelez International Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of Mondelez International, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$131m. We note that this amounts to 0.1% of the company, which may be small owing to the sheer size of Mondelez International but it's still worth mentioning. This should still be a great incentive for management to maximise shareholder value.

Does Mondelez International Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One positive for Mondelez International is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. To add an extra spark to the fire, significant insider ownership in the company is another highlight. The combination definitely favoured by investors so consider keeping the company on a watchlist. We should say that we've discovered 1 warning sign for Mondelez International that you should be aware of before investing here.

