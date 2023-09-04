Is Now The Time To Put Nanosonics (ASX:NAN) On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Nanosonics (ASX:NAN). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Nanosonics with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Nanosonics' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Shareholders will be happy to know that Nanosonics' EPS has grown 25% each year, compound, over three years. As a result, we can understand why the stock trades on a high multiple of trailing twelve month earnings.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The good news is that Nanosonics is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 9.2 percentage points to 11%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Nanosonics Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Nanosonics shares worth a considerable sum. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth AU$190m. Coming in at 15% of the business, that holding gives insiders a lot of influence, and plenty of reason to generate value for shareholders. Looking very optimistic for investors.

Is Nanosonics Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Nanosonics' strong EPS growth. With EPS growth rates like that, it's hardly surprising to see company higher-ups place confidence in the company through continuing to hold a significant investment. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. Once you've identified a business you like, the next step is to consider what you think it's worth. And right now is your chance to view our exclusive discounted cashflow valuation of Nanosonics. You might benefit from giving it a glance today.

