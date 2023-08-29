Is Now The Time To Put NEPI Rockcastle (JSE:NRP) On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in NEPI Rockcastle (JSE:NRP). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide NEPI Rockcastle with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is NEPI Rockcastle Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

NEPI Rockcastle has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. In impressive fashion, NEPI Rockcastle's EPS grew from €0.47 to €0.86, over the previous 12 months. It's a rarity to see 85% year-on-year growth like that.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. It's noted that NEPI Rockcastle's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. NEPI Rockcastle maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 18% to €703m. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are NEPI Rockcastle Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

The first bit of good news is that no NEPI Rockcastle insiders reported share sales in the last twelve months. But the really good news is that Independent Non-Executive Director Andries de Lange spent €4.0m buying stock, at an average price of around €84.14. It seems at least one insider thinks that the company is doing well - and they are backing that view with cash.

Does NEPI Rockcastle Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

NEPI Rockcastle's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. Growth investors should find it difficult to look past that strong EPS move. And may very well signal a significant inflection point for the business. If this these factors intrigue you, then an addition of NEPI Rockcastle to your watchlist won't go amiss. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 4 warning signs for NEPI Rockcastle (2 are potentially serious!) that you should be aware of.

