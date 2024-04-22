Is Now The Time To Put Orogen Royalties (CVE:OGN) On Your Watchlist?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Orogen Royalties (CVE:OGN). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Orogen Royalties' Improving Profits

Even with very modest growth rates, a company will usually do well if it improves earnings per share (EPS) year after year. So EPS growth can certainly encourage an investor to take note of a stock. It's an outstanding feat for Orogen Royalties to have grown EPS from CA$0.0047 to CA$0.016 in just one year. While it's difficult to sustain growth at that level, it bodes well for the company's outlook for the future. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. It's noted that Orogen Royalties' revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. The music to the ears of Orogen Royalties shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from -2.8% to 42% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Orogen Royalties.

Are Orogen Royalties Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

We haven't seen any insiders selling Orogen Royalties shares, in the last year. So it's definitely nice that company insider Andre Gaumond bought CA$7.6k worth of shares at an average price of around CA$0.58. Purchases like this can help the investors understand the views of the management team; in which case they see some potential in Orogen Royalties.

Does Orogen Royalties Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Orogen Royalties' earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. Most growth-seeking investors will find it hard to ignore that sort of explosive EPS growth. And indeed, it could be a sign that the business is at an inflection point. If this these factors intrigue you, then an addition of Orogen Royalties to your watchlist won't go amiss. Even so, be aware that Orogen Royalties is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

