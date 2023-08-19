Is Now The Time To Put P.I.E. Industrial Berhad (KLSE:PIE) On Your Watchlist?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like P.I.E. Industrial Berhad (KLSE:PIE). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide P.I.E. Industrial Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is P.I.E. Industrial Berhad Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. P.I.E. Industrial Berhad's shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 40%. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. P.I.E. Industrial Berhad maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 12% to RM1.2b. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for P.I.E. Industrial Berhad.

Are P.I.E. Industrial Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own P.I.E. Industrial Berhad shares worth a considerable sum. To be specific, they have RM107m worth of shares. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. That amounts to 10.0% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Should You Add P.I.E. Industrial Berhad To Your Watchlist?

P.I.E. Industrial Berhad's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching P.I.E. Industrial Berhad very closely. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for P.I.E. Industrial Berhad that you need to be mindful of.

