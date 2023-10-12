Is Now The Time To Put Pantech Group Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PANTECH) On Your Watchlist?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Pantech Group Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PANTECH), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Pantech Group Holdings Berhad Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Pantech Group Holdings Berhad has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Pantech Group Holdings Berhad's EPS shot up from RM0.10 to RM0.14; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a commendable gain of 34%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The good news is that Pantech Group Holdings Berhad is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 2.4 percentage points to 16%, over the last year. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Pantech Group Holdings Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that Pantech Group Holdings Berhad insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at RM174m. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. As a percentage, this totals to 25% of the shares on issue for the business, an appreciable amount considering the market cap.

Is Pantech Group Holdings Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that Pantech Group Holdings Berhad has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in Pantech Group Holdings Berhad's continuing strength. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research, so it would seem that it's a good stock to follow. Even so, be aware that Pantech Group Holdings Berhad is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

