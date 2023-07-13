Is Now The Time To Put Parkland (TSE:PKI) On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Parkland (TSE:PKI). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Quickly Is Parkland Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. We can see that in the last three years Parkland grew its EPS by 7.3% per year. That might not be particularly high growth, but it does show that per-share earnings are moving steadily in the right direction.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. EBIT margins for Parkland remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 45% to CA$36b. That's progress.

Are Parkland Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Parkland shares worth a considerable sum. Given insiders own a significant chunk of shares, currently valued at CA$88m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. This should keep them focused on creating long term value for shareholders.

Is Parkland Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for Parkland is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. For those who are looking for a little more than this, the high level of insider ownership enhances our enthusiasm for this growth. These two factors are a huge highlight for the company which should be a strong contender your watchlists. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Parkland (at least 1 which is potentially serious) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

