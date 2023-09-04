Is Now The Time To Put Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Peapack-Gladstone Financial Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Shareholders will be happy to know that Peapack-Gladstone Financial's EPS has grown 32% each year, compound, over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Our analysis has highlighted that Peapack-Gladstone Financial's revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. EBIT margins for Peapack-Gladstone Financial remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 11% to US$241m. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Peapack-Gladstone Financial Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial insiders both bought and sold shares over the last twelve months, but they did end up spending US$36k more on stock than they received from selling it. When you weigh that up, it is a mild positive, indicating increased alignment between shareholders and management. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Chairman of the Board F. Meyercord for US$147k worth of shares, at about US$30.03 per share.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Peapack-Gladstone Financial insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Given insiders own a significant chunk of shares, currently valued at US$54m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. Amounting to 11% of the outstanding shares, indicating that insiders are also significantly impacted by the decisions they make on the behalf of the business.

Should You Add Peapack-Gladstone Financial To Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Peapack-Gladstone Financial's strong EPS growth. Furthermore, company insiders have been adding to their significant stake in the company. These things considered, this is one stock worth watching. Still, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Peapack-Gladstone Financial (including 1 which is potentially serious).

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

