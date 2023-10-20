Is Now The Time To Put Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Peoples Bancorp Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Impressively, Peoples Bancorp has grown EPS by 20% per year, compound, in the last three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Our analysis has highlighted that Peoples Bancorp's revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. EBIT margins for Peoples Bancorp remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 23% to US$361m. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Peoples Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Despite US$32k worth of sales, Peoples Bancorp insiders have overwhelmingly been buying the stock, spending US$324k on purchases in the last twelve months. An optimistic sign for those with Peoples Bancorp in their watchlist. It is also worth noting that it was President Charles Sulerzyski who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$101k, paying US$25.31 per share.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Peoples Bancorp is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. To be specific, they have US$39m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Even though that's only about 4.3% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. The cherry on top is that the CEO, Chuck Sulerzyski is paid comparatively modestly to CEOs at similar sized companies. For companies with market capitalisations between US$400m and US$1.6b, like Peoples Bancorp, the median CEO pay is around US$3.6m.

Peoples Bancorp offered total compensation worth US$1.9m to its CEO in the year to December 2022. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add Peoples Bancorp To Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Peoples Bancorp's strong EPS growth. Furthermore, company insiders have been adding to their significant stake in the company. These things considered, this is one stock worth watching. Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Peoples Bancorp that we have uncovered.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

