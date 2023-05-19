Is Now The Time To Put PetroTal (TSE:TAL) On Your Watchlist?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like PetroTal (TSE:TAL). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is PetroTal Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

PetroTal has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. PetroTal's EPS shot up from US$0.12 to US$0.16; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a commendable gain of 34%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The good news is that PetroTal is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 4.3 percentage points to 62%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are PetroTal Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own PetroTal shares worth a considerable sum. To be specific, they have US$52m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. That amounts to 7.6% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Is PetroTal Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into PetroTal's strong EPS growth. This EPS growth rate is something the company should be proud of, and so it's no surprise that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. You still need to take note of risks, for example - PetroTal has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Although PetroTal certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

