Is Now The Time To Put QBE Insurance Group (ASX:QBE) On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in QBE Insurance Group (ASX:QBE). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide QBE Insurance Group with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is QBE Insurance Group Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Investors and investment funds chase profits, and that means share prices tend rise with positive earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So for many budding investors, improving EPS is considered a good sign. Commendations have to be given in seeing that QBE Insurance Group grew its EPS from US$0.21 to US$0.72, in one short year. Even though that growth rate may not be repeated, that looks like a breakout improvement.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. It's noted that, last year, QBE Insurance Group's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. Unfortunately, QBE Insurance Group's revenue dropped 9.8% last year, but the silver lining is that EBIT margins improved from -0.5% to 17%. While not disastrous, these figures could be better.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

While we live in the present moment, there's little doubt that the future matters most in the investment decision process.

Are QBE Insurance Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Despite some QBE Insurance Group insiders disposing of some shares, we note that there was US$110k more in buying interest among those who know the company best Although some people may hesitate due to the share sales, the fact that insiders bought more than they sold, is a positive thing to note. It is also worth noting that it was Independent Non-Executive Director Yasmin Allen who made the biggest single purchase, worth AU$220k, paying AU$12.02 per share.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for QBE Insurance Group bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$20m. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. While their ownership only accounts for 0.09%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

Does QBE Insurance Group Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

QBE Insurance Group's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. What's more, insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe QBE Insurance Group deserves timely attention. Of course, just because QBE Insurance Group is growing does not mean it is undervalued. If you're wondering about the valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

