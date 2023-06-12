Is Now The Time To Put Raffles Medical Group (SGX:BSL) On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Raffles Medical Group (SGX:BSL), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

See our latest analysis for Raffles Medical Group

How Quickly Is Raffles Medical Group Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Impressively, Raffles Medical Group has grown EPS by 32% per year, compound, in the last three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Raffles Medical Group shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 16% to 28%, and revenue is growing. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

You don't drive with your eyes on the rear-view mirror, so you might be more interested in this free report showing analyst forecasts for Raffles Medical Group's future profits.

Are Raffles Medical Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

The first bit of good news is that no Raffles Medical Group insiders reported share sales in the last twelve months. But the really good news is that Executive Chairman & CEO Choon Yong Loo spent S$435k buying stock, at an average price of around S$1.23. Big buys like that may signal an opportunity; actions speak louder than words.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Raffles Medical Group bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth S$311m. This totals to 13% of shares in the company. Enough to lead management's decision making process down a path that brings the most benefit to shareholders. Looking very optimistic for investors.

Is Raffles Medical Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Raffles Medical Group's strong EPS growth. Moreover, the management and board of the company hold a significant stake in the company, with one party adding to this total. These things considered, this is one stock worth watching. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Raffles Medical Group (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, Raffles Medical Group isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here