Is Now The Time To Put RATIONAL (ETR:RAA) On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like RATIONAL (ETR:RAA). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

RATIONAL's Improving Profits

Even with very modest growth rates, a company will usually do well if it improves earnings per share (EPS) year after year. So it's no surprise that some investors are more inclined to invest in profitable businesses. To the delight of shareholders, RATIONAL's EPS soared from €10.88 to €16.33, over the last year. That's a impressive gain of 50%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The good news is that RATIONAL is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 3.0 percentage points to 23%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are RATIONAL Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since RATIONAL has a market capitalisation of €7.4b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth €1.2b. That equates to 16% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. Looking very optimistic for investors.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like RATIONAL with market caps between €3.7b and €11b is about €2.6m.

RATIONAL's CEO took home a total compensation package worth €2.2m in the year leading up to December 2022. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is RATIONAL Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors, RATIONAL's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. If you need more convincing beyond that EPS growth rate, don't forget about the reasonable remuneration and the high insider ownership. The overarching message here is that RATIONAL has underlying strengths that make it worth a look at. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with RATIONAL (at least 1 which is concerning) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

