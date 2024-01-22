Is Now The Time To Put Reject Shop (ASX:TRS) On Your Watchlist?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Reject Shop (ASX:TRS). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Reject Shop with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Reject Shop Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Reject Shop has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. To the delight of shareholders, Reject Shop's EPS soared from AU$0.21 to AU$0.27, over the last year. That's a impressive gain of 31%.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. EBIT margins for Reject Shop remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 4.0% to AU$819m. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Reject Shop Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

A great takeaway for shareholders is that company insiders within Reject Shop have collectively spent AU$70k acquiring shares in the company. While this isn't much, we also note an absence of sales. It is also worth noting that it was Independent Non-Executive Director Margaret Anna Zabel who made the biggest single purchase, worth AU$41k, paying AU$5.40 per share.

Should You Add Reject Shop To Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Reject Shop's strong EPS growth. Growth in EPS isn't the only striking feature with company insiders adding to their holdings being another noteworthy vote of confidence for the company. So on this analysis, Reject Shop is probably worth spending some time on. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Reject Shop you should be aware of.

