Is Now The Time To Put Sanli Environmental (Catalist:1E3) On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Sanli Environmental (Catalist:1E3). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

See our latest analysis for Sanli Environmental

How Fast Is Sanli Environmental Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Sanli Environmental has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Impressively, Sanli Environmental's EPS catapulted from S$0.0087 to S$0.017, over the last year. It's not often a company can achieve year-on-year growth of 93%. That could be a sign that the business has reached a true inflection point.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Sanli Environmental shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 1.8% to 4.9%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Story continues

Catalist:1E3 Earnings and Revenue History January 5th 2024

Since Sanli Environmental is no giant, with a market capitalisation of S$27m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Sanli Environmental Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

The real kicker here is that Sanli Environmental insiders spent a staggering S$1.2m on acquiring shares in just one year, without single share being sold in the meantime. The shareholders within the general public should find themselves expectant and certainly hopeful, that this large outlay signals prescient optimism for the business. It is also worth noting that it was Deputy Chairman Boon Kee Kew who made the biggest single purchase, worth S$602k, paying S$0.07 per share.

On top of the insider buying, we can also see that Sanli Environmental insiders own a large chunk of the company. In fact, they own 38% of the shares, making insiders a very influential shareholder group. Those who are comforted by solid insider ownership like this should be happy, as it implies that those running the business are genuinely motivated to create shareholder value. Of course, Sanli Environmental is a very small company, with a market cap of only S$27m. That means insiders only have S$10m worth of shares, despite the large proportional holding. That's not a huge stake in absolute terms, but it should help keep insiders aligned with other shareholders.

Should You Add Sanli Environmental To Your Watchlist?

Sanli Environmental's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. What's more, insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. These factors seem to indicate the company's potential and that it has reached an inflection point. We'd suggest Sanli Environmental belongs near the top of your watchlist. Still, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Sanli Environmental (including 3 which are potentially serious).

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of Sanli Environmental, you'll probably love this curated collection of companies in SG that have witnessed growth alongside insider buying in the last three months.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.