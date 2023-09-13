Is Now The Time To Put ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS) On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Check out our latest analysis for ServisFirst Bancshares

How Quickly Is ServisFirst Bancshares Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. ServisFirst Bancshares managed to grow EPS by 16% per year, over three years. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. It's noted that ServisFirst Bancshares' revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. While we note ServisFirst Bancshares achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 7.1% to US$443m. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for ServisFirst Bancshares' future EPS 100% free.

Story continues

Are ServisFirst Bancshares Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Any way you look at it ServisFirst Bancshares shareholders can gain quiet confidence from the fact that insiders shelled out US$779k to buy stock, over the last year. And when you consider that there was no insider selling, you can understand why shareholders might believe that there are brighter days ahead. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Lead Director James Filler for US$281k worth of shares, at about US$56.28 per share.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that ServisFirst Bancshares insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$278m. Holders should find this level of insider commitment quite encouraging, since it would ensure that the leaders of the company would also experience their success, or failure, with the stock.

While insiders are apparently happy to hold and accumulate shares, that is just part of the big picture. That's because ServisFirst Bancshares' CEO, Tom Broughton, is paid at a relatively modest level when compared to other CEOs for companies of this size. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to ServisFirst Bancshares, with market caps between US$2.0b and US$6.4b, is around US$6.8m.

The ServisFirst Bancshares CEO received total compensation of just US$2.6m in the year to December 2022. That looks like a modest pay packet, and may hint at a certain respect for the interests of shareholders. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add ServisFirst Bancshares To Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, ServisFirst Bancshares is a growing business, which is encouraging. On top of that, we've seen insiders buying shares even though they already own plenty. That should do plenty in prompting budding investors to undertake a bit more research - or even adding the company to their watchlists. Still, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with ServisFirst Bancshares (including 1 which is significant).

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of ServisFirst Bancshares, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.