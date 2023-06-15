Is Now The Time To Put Signature International Berhad (KLSE:SIGN) On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Signature International Berhad (KLSE:SIGN). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Signature International Berhad Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Signature International Berhad has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Outstandingly, Signature International Berhad's EPS shot from RM0.02 to RM0.036, over the last year. Year on year growth of 77% is certainly a sight to behold. Shareholders will be hopeful that this is a sign of the company reaching an inflection point.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. While Signature International Berhad did well to grow revenue over the last year, EBIT margins were dampened at the same time. So it seems the future may hold further growth, especially if EBIT margins can remain steady.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Signature International Berhad isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM806m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Signature International Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Signature International Berhad followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. To be specific, they have RM160m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. That amounts to 20% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Should You Add Signature International Berhad To Your Watchlist?

Signature International Berhad's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering Signature International Berhad for a spot on your watchlist. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Signature International Berhad (2 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

